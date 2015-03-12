** India's Hindustan Unilever (HUL) plans to launch
Knorr instant noodles - Economic Times report (bit.ly/1wYNip8)
** Report adds Knorr will compete with Nestle India's
Maggi noodles
** Knorr is HUL parent Unilever PLC's largest food
brand - analysts
** Maggi has over 70 pct market share in India's instant
noodles market
** If successful it would be a huge revenue and valuation
boost for HUL in medium term - analysts
** HUL trades at 44.63 times of 1-year forward earnings vs
47.5 times of Nestle India - Thomson Reuters Eikon data
** HUL is up 27.3 pct YTD compared with Nestle India's 14.3
pct
