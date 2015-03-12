** Shares in India's Den Networks Ltd gain 7.7 pct

** The cable TV distribution company's board approved late on Wednesday an increase in the foreign investment limit to 74 pct from 49 pct

** The move will allow foreign institutions to invest more in the company - traders

** An arm of Goldman Sachs holds about 18 percent stake in the company - BSE (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)