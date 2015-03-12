BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Shares in India's Den Networks Ltd gain 7.7 pct
** The cable TV distribution company's board approved late on Wednesday an increase in the foreign investment limit to 74 pct from 49 pct
** The move will allow foreign institutions to invest more in the company - traders
** An arm of Goldman Sachs holds about 18 percent stake in the company - BSE (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain