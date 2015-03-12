US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
** India's Century Textile and Industries gains 2 pct
** Traders say there is market talk of restructuring and M&A in group's business
** Company officials could not immediately be reached for comment
** Company trades at EV/EBITDA of 12.4x vs 6.4x of rivals - Thomson Reuters Eikon data (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)