** India's Century Textile and Industries gains 2 pct

** Traders say there is market talk of restructuring and M&A in group's business

** Company officials could not immediately be reached for comment

** Company trades at EV/EBITDA of 12.4x vs 6.4x of rivals - Thomson Reuters Eikon data