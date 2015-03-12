BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Shares in Indian insurance companies surge
** Max India Ltd rises 8.7 pct, Reliance Capital Ltd 4.2 pct and Bajaj Finserv Ltd 1.5 pct
** India's upper house of parliament is expected to vote on legislation proposing to increase the foreign investment limit in insurers to 49 pct from 26 as early as Thursday
** The law was passed in the lower house of parliament last week
** Traders cite hope that the bill will be passed with amendments (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain