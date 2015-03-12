** Shares in Indian insurance companies surge

** Max India Ltd rises 8.7 pct, Reliance Capital Ltd 4.2 pct and Bajaj Finserv Ltd 1.5 pct

** India's upper house of parliament is expected to vote on legislation proposing to increase the foreign investment limit in insurers to 49 pct from 26 as early as Thursday

** The law was passed in the lower house of parliament last week

** Traders cite hope that the bill will be passed with amendments