** Shares in Indian steel companies surge

** Jindal Stainless gains 13.6 pct, Tata STeel up 1.4 pct, JSW STeel adds 1.2 pct

** India to place anti-dumping duties for some industrial-grade stainless steel imported from China, Malaysia and South Korea

** Indian steel firms have seen profits come under pressure because of imports from China