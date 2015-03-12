BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Shares in Indian steel companies surge
** Jindal Stainless gains 13.6 pct, Tata STeel up 1.4 pct, JSW STeel adds 1.2 pct
** India to place anti-dumping duties for some industrial-grade stainless steel imported from China, Malaysia and South Korea
** Indian steel firms have seen profits come under pressure because of imports from China
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain