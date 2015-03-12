** In terms of 2-year earnings growth, India with a 16 pct growth rate is the best in the world, but its valuation premium is not as high, says Harsha Upadhyaya, chief investment officer of equities at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management

** Adds India generally trades at 20-40 pct premium to rivals

** MSCI India is currently trading at 12.5 pct premium to MSCI World - Thomson Reuters Datastream

** MSCI Index - 1 year forward PE

India 18

World 16

Asia Ex Japan 13

Source: Thomson Reuters Datastream

** Says India will continue to get higher share of foreign flows due to a fall in crude oil prices

** Adds govt would continue with reforms as there is no political roadblock for the next 8-9 months given state elections are due in Nov-Dec

** The fund manager likes banks, auto and cement stocks

** Remains underweight on telecommunication stocks as competitive intensity remains high