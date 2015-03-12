** In terms of 2-year earnings growth, India with a 16 pct
growth rate is the best in the world, but its valuation premium
is not as high, says Harsha Upadhyaya, chief investment officer
of equities at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management
** Adds India generally trades at 20-40 pct premium to
rivals
** MSCI India is currently trading at 12.5 pct premium to
MSCI World - Thomson Reuters Datastream
** MSCI Index - 1 year forward PE
India 18
World 16
Asia Ex Japan 13
Source: Thomson Reuters Datastream
** Says India will continue to get higher share of foreign
flows due to a fall in crude oil prices
** Adds govt would continue with reforms as there is no
political roadblock for the next 8-9 months given state
elections are due in Nov-Dec
** The fund manager likes banks, auto and cement stocks
** Remains underweight on telecommunication stocks as
competitive intensity remains high
(Reuters Messaging:
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)