US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
** ITC Ltd gains 2.3 pct
** Channel checks indicate ITC has raised prices by 10-25 pct across key cigarette brands - CLSA
** "This is ahead of our estimates and improves margin expansion visibility but poses uncertainty on cigarette volumes for FY16," CLSA note adds
** Several brokers earlier downgraded stock after budget hiked excise duty
** India's federal budget raised excise duty on cigarettes by 15-25 pct (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)