** ITC Ltd gains 2.3 pct

** Channel checks indicate ITC has raised prices by 10-25 pct across key cigarette brands - CLSA

** "This is ahead of our estimates and improves margin expansion visibility but poses uncertainty on cigarette volumes for FY16," CLSA note adds

** Several brokers earlier downgraded stock after budget hiked excise duty

** India's federal budget raised excise duty on cigarettes by 15-25 pct