RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
** The rupee off day's high at 62.4925, now trading at 62.60/61, as state-run banks buy dollars, likely on behalf of RBI, according to dealers
** Rupee had gained on a newspaper report the government was considering raising foreign investment limits on government bonds, citing unnamed sources.
** Suspected purchases come on heels of continued RBI intervention to curb rupee strength because of strong foreign inflows
** Analysts say RBI will need to keep up intervention given concerns about stability when Fed starts to raise U.S. rates this year as widely expected
** "With markets now re-assessing risks of U.S. rate hikes, the RBI will be keen to build a cushion against any deterioration in the external environment," says Radhika Rao, econommist at DBS, in email to clients. (Reuters Messaging: dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.