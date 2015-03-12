** The rupee off day's high at 62.4925, now trading at 62.60/61, as state-run banks buy dollars, likely on behalf of RBI, according to dealers

** Rupee had gained on a newspaper report the government was considering raising foreign investment limits on government bonds, citing unnamed sources.

** Suspected purchases come on heels of continued RBI intervention to curb rupee strength because of strong foreign inflows

** Analysts say RBI will need to keep up intervention given concerns about stability when Fed starts to raise U.S. rates this year as widely expected

** "With markets now re-assessing risks of U.S. rate hikes, the RBI will be keen to build a cushion against any deterioration in the external environment," says Radhika Rao, econommist at DBS, in email to clients. (Reuters Messaging: dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)