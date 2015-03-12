Mar 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower ZUERCHER KANTONALBANK
(ZKB)
Issue Amount 320 million swiss franc
Maturity Date March 30,2021
Coupon 0.250 pct
Issue price 100.7170
Reoffer price 100.7170
Spread 35.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date March 30,2015
Lead Manager(s) ZKB
Ratings Aaa(Moody's), AAA(S&P) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0274740262
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)