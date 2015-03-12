Mar 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower ZUERCHER KANTONALBANK

(ZKB)

Issue Amount 320 million swiss franc

Maturity Date March 30,2021

Coupon 0.250 pct

Issue price 100.7170

Reoffer price 100.7170

Spread 35.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date March 30,2015

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Ratings Aaa(Moody's), AAA(S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0274740262

