March 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Rheinland-Palatinate, Land of
****
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 280 million euro
Maturity Date March 16, 2016
Coupon Zero
ISIN DE000RLP0660
****
Tranche 2
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date March 13, 2017
Coupon 3 months Libor + 15 basis points
****
Common Terms
Payment Date March 16, 2015
Lead Manager(s) CMZ
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Global DIP programme
ISIN DE000RLP0652
