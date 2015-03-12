UPDATE 1-China insurance regulator says loopholes should be plugged
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory loopholes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings.
March 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Eastern Creation II Investment Holdings Ltd
Guarantor Beijing infrastructure Investment
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 19, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue Price 99.768
Reoffer Price 99.768
Yield 1.079
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date March 19, 2015
Lead Manager(s) The Royal Bank of Scotland, Bank of China,
Bank of China, BNP Paribas, CCB International,
ICBC (Asia), J.P. Morgan, HSBC, The Royal Bank of Scotland
Listing Stock Exchange & HKSE
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
