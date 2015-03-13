** Shares of India's Inox Leisure gain as much as 2.6 pct

** A fund managed by Goldman Sachs buys 1.25 mln shares, or 1.3 pct of equity, in Inox - BSE

** Norges Bank buys 1.1 mln shares in Inox - BSE

** Share purchase by large institutional investors like Goldman Sachs generally creates bullish trend in respective counters - traders (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)