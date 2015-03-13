China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday
* CNY official close 6.8965 per dollar, 0.5 pct softer vs US$ last 90 days
** Shares of India's Inox Leisure gain as much as 2.6 pct
** A fund managed by Goldman Sachs buys 1.25 mln shares, or 1.3 pct of equity, in Inox - BSE
** Norges Bank buys 1.1 mln shares in Inox - BSE
** Share purchase by large institutional investors like Goldman Sachs generally creates bullish trend in respective counters - traders (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* CNY official close 6.8965 per dollar, 0.5 pct softer vs US$ last 90 days
* Indexes up: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.06 pct (Updates with Apple results, third paragraph)