** Five large players could recognize capital gains of at least 200 bln rupees, assuming they reduce the stake in their life insurance subsidiaries to 51 pct - Kotak

** Expects large players to partially monetize their investment stake in their life insurance units

** Lawmakers in upper house agreed to increase foreign investment limit in local insurers to 49 pct from 26 pct

** Adds small players will recalibrate their business plans or exit the business

** Valuations

Company Bln rupees

Bajaj Life Insurance 116

HDFC Life 210

ICICI Prudential Life 328

Source: Kotak

** Prefers Max India and Bajaj Finserv with "add" ratings

** Raises Max India's target to 520 rupees from 450 rupees earlier