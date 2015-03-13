China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday
* CNY official close 6.8965 per dollar, 0.5 pct softer vs US$ last 90 days
** Five large players could recognize capital gains of at least 200 bln rupees, assuming they reduce the stake in their life insurance subsidiaries to 51 pct - Kotak
** Expects large players to partially monetize their investment stake in their life insurance units
** Lawmakers in upper house agreed to increase foreign investment limit in local insurers to 49 pct from 26 pct
** Adds small players will recalibrate their business plans or exit the business
** Valuations
Company Bln rupees
Bajaj Life Insurance 116
HDFC Life 210
ICICI Prudential Life 328
Source: Kotak
** Prefers Max India and Bajaj Finserv with "add" ratings
** Raises Max India's target to 520 rupees from 450 rupees earlier (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
