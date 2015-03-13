** Shares of Indian auto component companies gain

** Bharat Forge gains 1.03 pct, hits a record high

** Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd rises 1.8 pct

** UBS starts coverage on both stocks with a "buy" rating

** Says it expects the Indian auto component sector to be a core holding for investors

** Adds Motherson Sumi's wiring harness business is underappreciated

** Motherson Sumi's overseas businesses have global scale and strong growth prospects - UBS

** Bharat Forge should record strong growth based on a rise in aerospace exports and a domestic economic recovery - UBS