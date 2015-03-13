China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday
* CNY official close 6.8965 per dollar, 0.5 pct softer vs US$ last 90 days
** HSIL Ltd, which manufactures sanitaryware products, falls 2 pct
** Company approves QIP issue at 400 rupees, a discount of 12.5 rupees to the floor price
** However, the share sale was covered twice the amount on offer, a source directly involved in the QIP told Reuters
** Stock trades at 19.9 times of its 1-year forward earnings vs 25.8 times for rivals - Thomson Reuters Eikon data (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.06 pct (Updates with Apple results, third paragraph)