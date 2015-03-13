** HSIL Ltd, which manufactures sanitaryware products, falls 2 pct

** Company approves QIP issue at 400 rupees, a discount of 12.5 rupees to the floor price

** However, the share sale was covered twice the amount on offer, a source directly involved in the QIP told Reuters

** Stock trades at 19.9 times of its 1-year forward earnings vs 25.8 times for rivals - Thomson Reuters Eikon data