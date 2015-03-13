** INOX Wind's IPO-INWN.NS 10 bln rupees ($159.7 mln) IPO to hit market on March 18

** A comparison of companies' price-to-sales ratio shows Suzlon is cheaper than INOX Wind

** Suzlon Energy trades at nearly 1.6 times FY14 revenue vs 4.4x for Inox based on IPO price band of 315-325 rupees - Reuters calculations

** Suzlon has over 4x the capacity of Inox - analysts

** Suzlon sold German unit Senvion SE to buyout firm Centerbridge Partners last month for 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) in all-cash deal

** Sun Pharma founder to invest $290 mln in Suzlon ($1 = 62.6150 Indian rupees) ($1 = 0.9431 euros) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)