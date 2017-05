** Shares of Indian tyre makers fall on reports that government plans to raise import duty on natural rubber (bit.ly/1Ddt2Cb)

** Hike in custom duty to increase cost of production for domestic tyre companies as rubber is key raw material -traders

** Apollo Tyres slumps 2.7 pct, JK Tyre & Industries down 1.8 pct, CEAT Ltd lower 1.25 pct and MRF Ltd falls 1.92 pct (Reuters Messaging: dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)