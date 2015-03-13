** India's benchmark BSE index falls 2.1 pct from day's high

** The 30-share index rose as much as 0.9 pct after PM Narendra Modi passed his first major economic reform with the insurance overhaul

** Bond yields have risen since Feb. despite surprise rate cuts, which will weigh on banks' profitability - fund managers

** 10-year benchmark bond yield is 7.77 pct vs 7.65 pct on Feb. 2

** Rise in yields raises chances of mark-to-mark losses for banks vs expectations of profits earlier

** NSE bank index down 1.4 pct

** Fiscal year-end tax planning also keeping a lid on flows - Analysts (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)