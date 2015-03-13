China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday
* CNY official close 6.8965 per dollar, 0.5 pct softer vs US$ last 90 days
** India's benchmark BSE index falls 2.1 pct from day's high
** The 30-share index rose as much as 0.9 pct after PM Narendra Modi passed his first major economic reform with the insurance overhaul
** Bond yields have risen since Feb. despite surprise rate cuts, which will weigh on banks' profitability - fund managers
** 10-year benchmark bond yield is 7.77 pct vs 7.65 pct on Feb. 2
** Rise in yields raises chances of mark-to-mark losses for banks vs expectations of profits earlier
** NSE bank index down 1.4 pct
** Fiscal year-end tax planning also keeping a lid on flows - Analysts (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* CNY official close 6.8965 per dollar, 0.5 pct softer vs US$ last 90 days
* Indexes up: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.06 pct (Updates with Apple results, third paragraph)