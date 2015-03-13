BRIEF-SEC issues order approving request to list, trade four-times leveraged exchange-traded fund
* U.S. SEC issues order approving request to list, trade four-times leveraged exchange-traded fund
March 13 Bank Of Nanjing Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval for share private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NRIZAZ
* Associated capital group, inc. Reports first quarter results