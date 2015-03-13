BRIEF-SEC issues order approving request to list, trade four-times leveraged exchange-traded fund
March 13 China Life Insurance
* Says Jan-Feb premium income totalled 114.9 billion yuan ($18.36 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NRQk3p
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2585 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Associated capital group, inc. Reports first quarter results