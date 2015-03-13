March 13 Ningbo Shanshan

* Says sold 19.52 million shares in Bank of Ningbo between March 9 and 13, to obtain capital gains of about 322.15 million yuan ($51.47 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MxJZZB

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2585 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)