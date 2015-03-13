March 13 Huadong Medicine Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit up 31.6 percent y/y at 756.7 million yuan ($120.91 million)

* Says expects Q1 net profit up 55-70 percent y/y at 313-343 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BcU5qg; bit.ly/19goQVD

