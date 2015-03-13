BRIEF-Associated Capital Group Q1 shr loss $0.55
March 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt
Oldenburg Girozentrale
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date March 19, 2021
Coupon 3 month Euribor + 38 basis points
Issue price 99.8200
Reoffer price 99.8200
Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 41 basis points
Payment Date March 19, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Global DIP programme
ISIN DE000BRL9584
* Applied for and received management cease trade order from British Columbia securities commission, co's principal regulator