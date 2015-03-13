BRIEF-Associated Capital Group Q1 shr loss $0.55
* Associated capital group, inc. Reports first quarter results
Mar 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Credito Emiliano Spa
(Credito Emiliano)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date March 13,2025
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price 99.4320
Reoffer price 99.4320
Spread 300 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date March 13,2015
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English (Italian for subordination)
ISIN XS1199020295
* Applied for and received management cease trade order from British Columbia securities commission, co's principal regulator