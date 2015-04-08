US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
** Coal India gains 2.5 pct
** Coal ministry lifts cap on Coal India's e-auction sales - Business Standard
** This measure can add incremental operating profits of 7-8 pct to the company - Analysts
** Company offcials were not immediately reachable for comment
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)