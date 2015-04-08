US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
** Glenmark Pharmaceutical Ltd gains 5.1 pct
** A government panel approves the company's plan to increase the foreign investment limit by institutional investors to 49 pct from 35.07 pct
** This will result in an inflow of about 20.22 billion rupees in the company, the government release adds
** Separately, Glenmark says U.S. unit to pay $1.56 mln/qtr for the next 16 quarters to Texas state for settlement of a pricing investigation
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)