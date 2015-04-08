** Glenmark Pharmaceutical Ltd gains 5.1 pct

** A government panel approves the company's plan to increase the foreign investment limit by institutional investors to 49 pct from 35.07 pct

** This will result in an inflow of about 20.22 billion rupees in the company, the government release adds

** Separately, Glenmark says U.S. unit to pay $1.56 mln/qtr for the next 16 quarters to Texas state for settlement of a pricing investigation