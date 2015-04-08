US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
** Bharat Petroleum Corp gains 3.4 pct
** UBS upgrades stock to "buy" from "neutral"
** Says it has the best marketing and refinery operations, the least debt, and offers superior ROE
** Warns diesel-price deregulation has given rise to too much optimism
** Reiterates "neutral" on Indian Oil Corp and "sell" on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)