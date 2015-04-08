BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
April 8 Wuhan Langold Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says gets National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors' approval to issue 1 billion yuan ($161.17 million) medium-term notes
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CdhREi
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2046 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.