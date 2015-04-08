** The RBI is expected to set a cut-off yield of 7.85 pct at its auction of 91-day treasury bills on Wednesday, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 traders

** Expected cut-off on 91-day t-bills compares with a cut-off yield of 7.8519 pct in the previous auction on Monday

** The highest yield polled for the 91-day t-bill was 7.89 pct, while the lowest was 7.82 pct

** RBI expected to set a cut-off yield of 7.87 pct on the 182-day t-bills, the poll shows, versus 8.1388 pct at the previous auction in late March

** The highest yield polled for the 182-day t-bill was 7.95 pct, while the lowest was 7.85 pct

** RBI is selling 140 billion rupees ($2.25 bln) of treasury bills, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills ($1 = 62.3000 Indian rupees) (swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/suvashree.dchoudhury @thomsonreuters.com)