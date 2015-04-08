** The RBI is expected to set a cut-off yield of 7.85 pct at
its auction of 91-day treasury bills on Wednesday, according to
the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 traders
** Expected cut-off on 91-day t-bills compares with a
cut-off yield of 7.8519 pct in the previous auction on Monday
** The highest yield polled for the 91-day t-bill was 7.89
pct, while the lowest was 7.82 pct
** RBI expected to set a cut-off yield of 7.87 pct on the
182-day t-bills, the poll shows, versus 8.1388 pct at the
previous auction in late March
** The highest yield polled for the 182-day t-bill was 7.95
pct, while the lowest was 7.85 pct
** RBI is selling 140 billion rupees ($2.25 bln) of treasury
bills, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60
billion rupees of 182-day t-bills
($1 = 62.3000 Indian rupees)
