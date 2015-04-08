BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
April 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Wirtschafts- und Intrastrukturbank Hessen
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date April 15, 2024
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 111.845
Yield 0.407 pct
Spread Minus 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 15, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank, DZ BANK, Helaba and HSBC
Ratings AA (S&P)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 650 million euro
when fungible
ISIN DE000A1R0139
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.