BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
April 8 China Merchants Securities Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 5.5 billion yuan ($886.81 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FfBpOn
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2020 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.