BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
April 8 Bank Of Ningbo Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to issue up to 10 billion yuan ($1.61 billion) bank debentures
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1E4csE3
($1 = 6.2020 Chinese yuan renminbi)
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.