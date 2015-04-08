April 8 Beijing Tongtech Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 825.4 million yuan ($133.09 million) in private placement of shares

* Says trading of shares to resume on April 9

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1a4TuRm; bit.ly/1DJ0fWQ

($1 = 6.2020 Chinese yuan renminbi)