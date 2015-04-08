BRIEF-Al Khaleej Investment Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit 6.7 million dirhams versus 4.1 million dirhams year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qcVnZ6) Further company coverage:
April 8 Shenzhen Century Plaza Hotel Co Ltd
* Says plans to sell hotel assets for about 747.7 million yuan ($120.56 million) and to acquire education firm for 2.65 billion yuan
* Says trading of sahres to resume on April 9
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Pju832; bit.ly/1ycSRkh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2020 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 consol net profit 6.7 million dirhams versus 4.1 million dirhams year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qcVnZ6) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained basis for the first time this year.