US STOCKS-Wall St flat as Apple-led tech gains offset weak consumer stocks
* Dow up 0.10 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq down 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
** Moody's affirms India's Baa3 rating; changes outlook to positive
** The NSE Bank index expected to rise nearly 2 pct - traders
** The index is down 7.2 pct since Jan-end on concerns over valuations and expected delay in earnings recovery
** Shares of State Bank of India, ICICI Bank , HDFC Bank on watch
** Under pressure, India's big banks trim lending rates at last
** India's central bank kept interest rates on hold at 7.50 percent on Tuesday; RBI chief Rajan urges banks to cut lending rates
* Dow up 0.10 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq down 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* IRB Invit Fund says allots 205.3 million units at 102 rupees per unit aggregating to about 20.95 billion rupees to 28 anchor investors Further company coverage: