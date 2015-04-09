** Moody's affirms India's Baa3 rating; changes outlook to positive

** The NSE Bank index expected to rise nearly 2 pct - traders

** The index is down 7.2 pct since Jan-end on concerns over valuations and expected delay in earnings recovery

** Shares of State Bank of India, ICICI Bank , HDFC Bank on watch

** Under pressure, India's big banks trim lending rates at last

** India's central bank kept interest rates on hold at 7.50 percent on Tuesday; RBI chief Rajan urges banks to cut lending rates