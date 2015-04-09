US STOCKS-Wall St flat as Apple-led tech gains offset weak consumer stocks
* Dow up 0.10 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq down 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
** Shares in Steel Authority of India fall 1.3 pct
** Fitch Ratings downgrades outlook on SAIL's IDR to "negative"
** Fitch revises outlook on SAIL's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) to "negative" from "stable"
** Outlook revision reflects SAIL's higher leverage and subdued operating performance - Fitch (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Dow up 0.10 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq down 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* IRB Invit Fund says allots 205.3 million units at 102 rupees per unit aggregating to about 20.95 billion rupees to 28 anchor investors Further company coverage: