** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries falls 2.4 pct, Lupin drops 2.9 pct, Cipla declines 2.1 pct, and Cadila down 1.1 pct

** Bank of America Merrill Lynch cuts rating on Sun Pharma to "underperform" from "buy"; on Lupin, Cipla and Cadila to "neutral" from "buy"

** Cites outperformance and valuation as key reasons for downgrades

** While some multiple expansion is justifiable given higher returns, some stocks in sector may be priced to perfection with less room for error - analyst Manoj Garg writes in report

** BSE healthcare index up 24.6 pct YTD vs 4.3 pct gain in BSE benchmark index (Reuters Messaging:; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)