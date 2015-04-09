US STOCKS-Wall St flat as Apple-led tech gains offset weak consumer stocks
* Dow up 0.10 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq down 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries falls 2.4 pct, Lupin drops 2.9 pct, Cipla declines 2.1 pct, and Cadila down 1.1 pct
** Bank of America Merrill Lynch cuts rating on Sun Pharma to "underperform" from "buy"; on Lupin, Cipla and Cadila to "neutral" from "buy"
** Cites outperformance and valuation as key reasons for downgrades
** While some multiple expansion is justifiable given higher returns, some stocks in sector may be priced to perfection with less room for error - analyst Manoj Garg writes in report
** BSE healthcare index up 24.6 pct YTD vs 4.3 pct gain in BSE benchmark index (Reuters Messaging:; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Dow up 0.10 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq down 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* IRB Invit Fund says allots 205.3 million units at 102 rupees per unit aggregating to about 20.95 billion rupees to 28 anchor investors Further company coverage: