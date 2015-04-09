April 9 Chongqing Brewery Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit down 53.7 percent y/y at 73.4 million yuan ($11.83 million)

* Says sets aside provision for asset impairment, reducing 2014 net profit by 102.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IMhQuI; bit.ly/1DLHP7Q

