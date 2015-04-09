April 9 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd

* Says contract sales in March at 7.49 billion yuan ($1.21 billion), down 27.84 percent y/y; Q1 contract sales at 19.5 billion yuan, down 30.52 percent y/y

* Says sees Q1 net profit up about 50 percent y/y versus net profit of 815.1 million yuan previous year

* Says wins three commercial sites for a combined 3.74 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Fpm1tu; bit.ly/1CyIy5i; bit.ly/1NdjfB6

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2053 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)