BRIEF-Italy car sales fall 4.6 pct in April
* down 4.62 percent in April to 160,359 vehicles - transport ministry
April 9 Tianjin FAW Xiali Automobile Co Ltd
* Says sold 6,577 cars in March versus 8,678 cars year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PmVfds
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* down 4.62 percent in April to 160,359 vehicles - transport ministry
* Subaru Of America Inc reported 52,368 vehicle sales for April 2017, a 4 percent increase over April 2016 Source text - http://bit.ly/2pU0Bc1 Further company coverage: