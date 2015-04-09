BRIEF-New Value sells 24.5% of share capital in Idiag AG to a private investor
* Today sold all its shares and loans in Idiag AG to a private investor
April 9 Orient Securities Co Ltd
* Says March net profit at 949.8 million yuan ($153.07 million)
* Says preliminary Q1 net profit up 789.8 percent y/y at 1.9 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CXNunJ; bit.ly/1CyLf6O
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2050 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Today sold all its shares and loans in Idiag AG to a private investor
NEW YORK, May 2 Hours after a deadline to negotiate a debt restructuring passed without a deal, Puerto Rico faced a smattering of lawsuits from financial stakeholders that could ultimately push it into bankruptcy.