BRIEF-New Value sells 24.5% of share capital in Idiag AG to a private investor
* Today sold all its shares and loans in Idiag AG to a private investor
April 9 Everbright Securities Co Ltd
* Says March net profit at 740.4 million yuan ($119.32 million), Jan-Mar net profit at 1.3 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NVTD6V
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2050 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Today sold all its shares and loans in Idiag AG to a private investor
NEW YORK, May 2 Hours after a deadline to negotiate a debt restructuring passed without a deal, Puerto Rico faced a smattering of lawsuits from financial stakeholders that could ultimately push it into bankruptcy.