BRIEF-D'Ieteren explores option to bring in minority partner in Belron unit
* D'Ieteren is exploring the potential to bring a minority partner into Belron
April 9 Camel Group Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 27.9 percent y/y at 671.2 million yuan ($108.17 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GOlLs8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2050 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* D'Ieteren is exploring the potential to bring a minority partner into Belron
* Q1 net loss of 175,238 lira versus loss of 32,519 lira year ago