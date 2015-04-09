BRIEF-D'Ieteren explores option to bring in minority partner in Belron unit
* D'Ieteren is exploring the potential to bring a minority partner into Belron
April 9 Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 1.9 billion yuan ($306.20 million) in private placement of shares for assets acquisition and working capital
* Says shares to resume trading on April 10
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NW3J7W; bit.ly/1yY5Zod
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2050 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* D'Ieteren is exploring the potential to bring a minority partner into Belron
* Q1 net loss of 175,238 lira versus loss of 32,519 lira year ago