April 9 Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 250.8 million yuan ($40.42 million) in private placement of shares

* Says trading of shares to resume on April 10

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1aN2oEl ; bit.ly/1yY713x

