April 9 Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 4 billion yuan ($644.64 million) in private placement of shares

* Says trading of shares to resume on April 10

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IvyHWf ; bit.ly/1Gsk4lQ

