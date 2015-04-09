BRIEF-Kontron supervisory board approves conclusion of a merger agreement
* Supervisory board of Kontron AG approves conclusion of a merger agreement
April 9 Hengxin Mobile Business Co Ltd
* Says to acquire 91.3 percent stake in tech firm for 821.7 million yuan ($132.43 million) via share issue
* Says trading of shares to resume on April 10
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1cd552k; bit.ly/1GszS87
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2050 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
OSLO, May 2 (Reuters) - ** Norwegian banks will launch on Thursday a new version of the mobile payment app Vipps, VippsGO, to provide more opportunities for organizations and businesses to sell their goods and services, bank DNB said in a press release on Tuesday ** In February more than 100 Norwegian banks agreed to develop Vipps electronic payments app in a bid to fend off competition from Nordic rivals and the likes of Facebook, Apple and Google ** Vipps allows individuals to make free money