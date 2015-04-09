** Wearable camera makers' shares continue to rise on Thursday
after white police officer caught on video shooting a black man
in South Carolina on Saturday
** Investors see incident driving growth in demand for body
cameras by police as means of increasing law-enforcement
accountability
** Digital Ally Inc up 12.9 pct at $15.80, Image
Sensing Systems Inc up 9.3 pct at $2.89
** More than 1.3 mln Digital Ally shares traded by 11:00
a.m. ET, double their 10-day average
** More than 350,000 Image Sensing shares exchanged hands,
four times their 10-day moving average volume
** Up to Wednesday's close, Digital Ally stock had more than
doubled in past 12 months, while Image Sensing had fallen 42 pct
