BRIEF-India's Premco Global March-qtr consol net profit falls
* March quarter consol net profit 13.9 million rupees versus profit 34.1 million rupees year ago
* Upgrade of India's sovereign rating is likely in the next 12 months or earlier - Credit Suisse
* Moody's on Thursday raised India outlook to "positive", edging toward ratings upgrade
* Bank says India's credit profile has improved significantly, especially when compared with other emerging markets
* Adds inflation picture will allow further upgrade
* Says upgrade should help boost fixed income sentiment in the near term (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter consol net profit 13.9 million rupees versus profit 34.1 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 130.8 million rupees versus profit 135.5 million rupees year ago