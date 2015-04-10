April 10 Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire an information technology firm for 190 million yuan ($30.60 million) via cash and share issue

* Says shares have resumed trading on April 10

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CwLmQG; bit.ly/1CwLr6I

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2094 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)